Fulham's Denis Odoi Kicked in Face by Team-Mate, Knocked Out, Stretchered off

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Denis Odoi had to be removed from the pitch on a stretcher during Fulham's Premier League game against Cardiff City at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Odoi was taken off following a collision with team-mate and fellow defender Maxime Le Marchand:

Odoi was taken from the pitch after a lengthy period of receiving treatment. Although he briefly made it back to his feet, a stretcher was still needed:

The Belgium international was then replaced by Cyrus Christie with the game still goalless.

Odoi has been a key figure recently, helping Fulham salvage some pride despite already being relegated from England's top flight. Defensive issues are the main reason why the Cottagers are facing a swift return to the Championship after just one season.

Fulham had conceded 76 goals before the start of play on Saturday. However, things have begun to improve on the watch of caretaker boss Scott Parker.

The man who replaced Claudio Ranieri after the Italian was sacked for failing to fortify things following the dismissal of Slavisa Jokanovic earlier in the season, led Fulham to back-to-back wins in the previous two games before the Cardiff match.

Another Fulham win would push the Bluebirds closer to joining them on their way back to the second tier of English football.

Odoi started in both wins and helped to earn rare clean sheets as Everton were beaten 2-0 before a 1-0 victory away to Bournemouth. Those performances have offered hope for next season and also served as a reminder of Odoi's importance.

He joined Fulham in 2016 after arriving from Belgian outfit Lokeren.