Fulham's Denis Odoi Kicked in Face by Team-Mate, Knocked Out, Stretchered off

Fulham's Denis Odoi Kicked in Face by Team-Mate, Knocked Out, Stretchered offApril 27, 2019
Denis Odoi had to be removed from the pitch on a stretcher during Fulham's Premier League game against Cardiff City at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Odoi was taken off following a collision with team-mate and fellow defender Maxime Le Marchand:
Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports
Worrying scenes at Craven Cottage. Denis Odoi kicked in the face by his own teammate Maxime Le Marchand and he appeared to be knocked out before trying to get back to his feet. #FFC #FULCAR 0-0
Odoi was taken from the pitch after a lengthy period of receiving treatment. Although he briefly made it back to his feet, a stretcher was still needed:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
Worrying scenes at Fulham as Denis Odoi receives treatment for nearly 10 minutes on the pitch before being stretchered off.
The Belgium international was then replaced by Cyrus Christie with the game still goalless.
Ian Abrahams (Moose) @BroadcastMoose
Best wishes Denis Odoi after that nasty injury. https://t.co/UsfvYKxIWH
Odoi has been a key figure recently, helping Fulham salvage some pride despite already being relegated from England's top flight. Defensive issues are the main reason why the Cottagers are facing a swift return to the Championship after just one season.
Fulham had conceded 76 goals before the start of play on Saturday. However, things have begun to improve on the watch of caretaker boss Scott Parker.
The man who replaced Claudio Ranieri after the Italian was sacked for failing to fortify things following the dismissal of Slavisa Jokanovic earlier in the season, led Fulham to back-to-back wins in the previous two games before the Cardiff match.
Another Fulham win would push the Bluebirds closer to joining them on their way back to the second tier of English football.
Odoi started in both wins and helped to earn rare clean sheets as Everton were beaten 2-0 before a 1-0 victory away to Bournemouth. Those performances have offered hope for next season and also served as a reminder of Odoi's importance.
He joined Fulham in 2016 after arriving from Belgian outfit Lokeren.
Fulham's Denis Odoi suffers worrying head injury following collision with teammate