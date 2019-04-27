Twitter Reacts as Caleb Wilson Is Drafted by Cardinals as 2019's Mr. Irrelevant

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 10: Tight end Caleb Wilson #81 of the UCLA Bruins carries the football for a 33 yard touchdown in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Arizona State Sun Devils won 31-28. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals used the 254th and final pick of the 2019 NFL draft Saturday to select UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson, making him this year's Mr. Irrelevant.

Here's a look at some social-media reaction to the last choice of the three-day event:

Arizona bookended the 2019 draft as it also owned the first overall selection Thursday night, when the Cards picked Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

Becoming Mr. Irrelevant includes a series of perks during an Irrelevant Week celebration held each year in Newport Beach, California. This year's gathering will take place from June 28 to July 2.

"We established Irrelevant Week to drive home an important message—that it's not a negative to be picked last in the NFL draft; rather, it's an honor to be drafted at all," founder Paul Salata said on the event's official website. "The last draft pick's demonstration of perseverance is lesson that resonates not only with NFL players and fans, but also with people everywhere."

Wilson will be handed the Lowsman Trophy, a Heisman-like statue that jokingly depicts a player fumbling the football, during the Lowsman Banquet on June 28.

He'll take the Mr. Irrelevant mantle from Washington Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn, the final pick of the 2018 draft.

Although most of the honorees have indeed went on to have irrelevant NFL careers, kicker Ryan Succop has enjoyed success with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. He ranks ninth at the position in Approximate Value since getting selected last in 2009, per Pro Football Reference.

Wilson, who tallied five touchdowns across three seasons with the Bruins, will attempt to become the most impactful member of the renowned group in the coming years.

