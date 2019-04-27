Twitter Reacts as Caleb Wilson Is Drafted by Cardinals as 2019's Mr. Irrelevant

Twitter Reacts as Caleb Wilson Is Drafted by Cardinals as 2019's Mr. IrrelevantApril 27, 2019
The Arizona Cardinals used the 254th and final pick of the 2019 NFL draft Saturday to select UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson, making him this year's Mr. Irrelevant.
Here's a look at some social-media reaction to the last choice of the three-day event:
Ryan McCrystal @Ryan_McCrystal
Caleb Wilson is one of the most talented Mr. Irrelevants we've had. Very good chance he cracks the Cardinals roster. He was having a great year as Josh Rosen's best weapon in 2017 before a season-ending injury.
Mark Dominik @MarkdominikNFL
That is a talented player with the Mr Irrelevant pick #254 by the #ArizonaCardinals. Caleb Wilson TE UCLA.
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Mr. Irrelevant for the 2019 #NFLDraft is UCLA TE Caleb Wilson as the Arizona Cardinals close the draft with Pick 254! https://t.co/512ejy5TBO
Landon Stephenson @LandonIsLegend
With the 254th and final pick in the NFL draft, the @AZCardinals select UCLA tight end, Caleb Wilson making him the 2019 version of Mr. Irrelevant. I had Wilson as a 5th round talent. I'm surprised he fell to Mr. Irrelevant. I believe he makes it in the NFL. #NFLDraft
The Football Fix @TheFBFix
Yes Caleb Wilson!!!! I thought the Mr. Irrelevant couldn’t get better after Trey Quinn to the ‘Skins last year, but I love the fit of Wilson to Arizona. In Kingsbury’s air raid, he could be a factor Year One. He has 94th percentile speed at the tight end position.
Arizona bookended the 2019 draft as it also owned the first overall selection Thursday night, when the Cards picked Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.
Becoming Mr. Irrelevant includes a series of perks during an Irrelevant Week celebration held each year in Newport Beach, California. This year's gathering will take place from June 28 to July 2.
"We established Irrelevant Week to drive home an important message—that it's not a negative to be picked last in the NFL draft; rather, it's an honor to be drafted at all," founder Paul Salata said on the event's official website. "The last draft pick's demonstration of perseverance is lesson that resonates not only with NFL players and fans, but also with people everywhere."
Wilson will be handed the Lowsman Trophy, a Heisman-like statue that jokingly depicts a player fumbling the football, during the Lowsman Banquet on June 28.
He'll take the Mr. Irrelevant mantle from Washington Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn, the final pick of the 2018 draft.
Although most of the honorees have indeed went on to have irrelevant NFL careers, kicker Ryan Succop has enjoyed success with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. He ranks ninth at the position in Approximate Value since getting selected last in 2009, per Pro Football Reference.
Wilson, who tallied five touchdowns across three seasons with the Bruins, will attempt to become the most impactful member of the renowned group in the coming years.
