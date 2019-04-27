Stephen Curry: Ankle Injury 'Fine ... Ready for Sunday' vs. Rockets

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry isn't worried about his right ankle heading into a second-round showdown with the Houston Rockets.

"It's fine," Curry said after a 129-110 Game 6 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. "... Ready for Sunday."

Curry rolled his ankle with a little more than four minutes to play in the opening quarter of Game 6 and made his way to the locker room moments later. He was able to return to the court, though, recording 24 points in 38 minutes.

Ankle injuries plagued the 2009 seventh overall pick early in his career and have popped up from time to time in recent years as well. In fact, this isn't the first time he has suffered a scare recently, as The Athletic's Anthony Slater noted:

Curry has also had to deal with injuries in the postseason on a number of occasions during Golden State's historic run. A right MCL sprain limited his availability early in the 2016 playoffs, and he missed the first round last year with a left MCL sprain.

His knee injury may have impacted the Warriors' ability to win the championship in 2016 despite a record-setting 73-9 regular season.

As good as two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson may be, the Warriors were not the same without Curry this season, going 5-7 as he was sidelined by a groin injury early in 2018-19.

Also of note, Houston held a 3-2 series lead over Golden State in the 2018 Western Conference Finals before falling in seven games, in part because All-Star point guard Chris Paul missed the final two games. Now that the Rockets are healthy and will be well-rested, the Warriors may be tested once again.

After leading the team in scoring (27.3 PPG) during the regular season, Curry (24.7) ranks second behind Durant (35.0) during the postseason.