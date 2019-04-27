Luca Toni Says Pep Guardiola Wants to Coach in Italy Amid Juventus Rumours

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Former Juventus striker Luca Toni has said Pep Guardiola told him he will return to Serie A to coach one day.

While the Italian doesn't think Guardiola will join the Bianconeri this summer, Toni could see the Spaniard land in Turin or with AS Roma in the future.

Guardiola and Toni played together at Brescia, and Guardiola also spent time in the Italian capital with Roma.

Toni's long career took him to clubs all over Italy, including Juventus, and he told Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) he believes the Catalan tactician could make the move to Turin as well:

"He'll go to Italy at some point. He loves challenges, and when it was known that he'd go to Manchester City the following season, he told me he wanted to return to Serie A as a coach.

"Where do I see him? Roma, because he played for them and remains tied to them, or Juventus, who are now the No 1 club [in Italy]. I think it's difficult for Guardiola to move to Juventus this summer, even if in football the confirmations are only for the moment and anything can happen until the last one."

Marco Vasini/Associated Press

The 41-year-old added he rates Massimiliano Allegri, but if the former Milan boss decides to leave the Serie A champions, another top coach will replace him. Guardiola could be that replacement if he leaves the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Guardiola was linked to the Italian giants earlier this season, but he dismissed the speculation and said he has no plans on leaving City in the next two years, per Sam Wallace of the Telegraph:

The 48-year-old is considered among the best managers in the world, finding tremendous success with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City. Having coached in three of Europe's top leagues already, Serie A would be a logical next destination.

He has already guided the Citizens to a Premier League title and remains in contention for a domestic treble this season, but UEFA Champions League glory has eluded him in Manchester. He also didn't win in Europe with Bayern, except for the 2013 Super Cup.

Allegri has guided Juventus to five consecutive Italian titles, but he's been unable to translate that success to Europe. The Bianconeri have played in two Champions League finals but haven't come close in the last two seasons.

Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images

Juventus are desperate to win their first Champions League since 1996, and with 34-year-old stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini edging toward the end of their careers, their window to win is now.

That has some believing Juventus should move on from Allegri and let someone else try.

Sportswriter Anthony Barbagello suggested club legend and former coach Antonio Conte would be an option:

Should Guardiola become available, there's little doubt he would be the top candidate to replace Allegri. Juventus could provide him with a talented squad that has dominated the domestic competition―similar to Bayern―and would allow him to focus on Europe, where club and manager are eager for success.

A summer switch seems unlikely, as Guardiola has unfinished business in Manchester, but it wouldn't come as a shock to see him join Juventus at some point in the future.