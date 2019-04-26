Eagles Trade Rumors: Nelson Agholor on Block After JJ Arcega-Whiteside Selection

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 27, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

Nelson Agholor's future with the Philadelphia Eagles is uncertain after the team selected wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles were "open to listening to offers" for Agholor even before the Eagles brought Arcega-Whiteside into the fold with the No. 57 overall pick.    

Rumors about Agholor potentially being shopped have been floating all week. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported a day before the draft that the Eagles could deal him if they selected a wideout. 

Now that the team has chosen a receiver after previously acquiring DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Agholor's future in Philadelphia has never been more uncertain. 

One potential complicating factor is Agholor's $9.39 million cap hit in 2019, per Spotrac. He's been at his best playing out of the slot, but teams might not want to add someone with his limited versatility for that much money at this point in the offseason. 

Agholor has been at the top of his game over the past two seasons. The 25-year-old ranked second on the Eagles with eight touchdowns during their Super Bowl championship run in 2017. He had a career-high 64 receptions for 736 yards and four touchdowns last campaign. 

Related

    Dolphins Trade for Rosen 🚨

    • Miami gets Josh Rosen & 2020 5th-rd pick • AZ received No. 62 pick in 2019 draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Trade for Rosen 🚨

    • Miami gets Josh Rosen & 2020 5th-rd pick • AZ received No. 62 pick in 2019 draft

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Report for Eagles' Pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Scouting Report for Eagles' Pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Report for Eagles' Pick Miles Sanders

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Scouting Report for Eagles' Pick Miles Sanders

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Round 2-3 Grades for Every Pick 📝

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Round 2-3 Grades for Every Pick 📝

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report