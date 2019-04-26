Eagles Trade Rumors: Nelson Agholor on Block After JJ Arcega-Whiteside Selection

Will Newton/Getty Images

Nelson Agholor's future with the Philadelphia Eagles is uncertain after the team selected wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles were "open to listening to offers" for Agholor even before the Eagles brought Arcega-Whiteside into the fold with the No. 57 overall pick.

Rumors about Agholor potentially being shopped have been floating all week. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported a day before the draft that the Eagles could deal him if they selected a wideout.

Now that the team has chosen a receiver after previously acquiring DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Agholor's future in Philadelphia has never been more uncertain.

One potential complicating factor is Agholor's $9.39 million cap hit in 2019, per Spotrac. He's been at his best playing out of the slot, but teams might not want to add someone with his limited versatility for that much money at this point in the offseason.

Agholor has been at the top of his game over the past two seasons. The 25-year-old ranked second on the Eagles with eight touchdowns during their Super Bowl championship run in 2017. He had a career-high 64 receptions for 736 yards and four touchdowns last campaign.