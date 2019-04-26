Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool 'Cannot Ask for Luck or Destiny' in EPL Title Race

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the Reds "cannot ask for luck or destiny" in the Premier League title race after they beat Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Friday.

The three points sent Liverpool back to the top of the table before Manchester City play Burnley on Sunday.

Football journalist Melissa Reddy relayed Klopp's comments after the match at Anfield:

Naby Keita opened the scoring after just 15 seconds before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah each bagged a brace to complete the rout of the already relegated Terriers.

The Reds have won 18 league titles, with the last one in 1990 before the creation of the Premier League.

Liverpool statistician Ged Rea put their points haul in perspective:

The race remains in City's hands, though. The Sky Blues are two points back but have three matches remaining, starting with the Clarets away.

Should City beat them to the title, Liverpool would find themselves in similar circumstances to Napoli in Serie A last season. They accrued 91 points, but still missed out on the Scudetto as they fell short of Juventus' 95.

Klopp also had high praise for goalscorer Keita:

Per Goal's Jack Sear, he added:

"I don't know how many balls he blocked tonight, that's so important. Plus, offensive skills and all that stuff. He is coming. During the season when people asked me 'what about Naby Keita?' I thought, we signed him for next year as well. We will get a completely new player again. He needed time to adapt. It's all good."

Keita arrived from RB Leipzig last summer, but the all-action midfielder has taken time to settle in his new surroundings. The Guinea native has been closer to his best of late, though, and his opener was his third goal in his last five appearances.

Sear has been impressed with him:

He has found form at the right time for the Reds, who are balancing their title challenge with their ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign.

Liverpool travel to Newcastle United in their next league match in between the two legs of their semi-final with Barcelona.

Keita's dynamism and energy will be a huge asset to the Reds as they look to keep pressure on City in the hopes of a slip-up. If he continues to improve, he can add even more to their midfield next season.