Virginia Basketball Team Declines Invitation to Visit Donald Trump, White House

The Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team won't visit President Donald Trump at the White House to celebrate its 2019 national championship, citing the logistical difficulties of reuniting the roster for the occasion.

"We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House," head coach Tony Bennett said in a statement on the team's Twitter account. "With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation."

Although Jack Salt is the only senior on the squad, Virginia saw a number of underclassmen declare for the 2019 NBA draft. Final Four Most Outstanding Player Kyle Guy, Mamadi Diakite, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter all entered their names into the draft pool.

Trump sent out a congratulatory tweet to Virginia following the Cavaliers' 85-77 overtime victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on April 8:

Asked during the Cavaliers' victory celebration about whether he and his team would travel to the nation's capital, Bennett declined to answer one way or the other.

"Today is all about celebrating the national championship, with this team and this community," he told reporters. "There's no information about the White House, and again, this is just going to be about us today, and taking it in."

The White House didn't extend an invitation to the Villanova Wildcats following their national title in 2018. Head coach Jay Wright also echoed Bennett's comments about the difficulties of getting everybody together for the occasion if the White House had reached out.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who won the women's basketball tournament a year ago, didn't receive an invitation either.

The Baylor Lady Bears, however, will visit Trump on Monday to commemorate their 82-81 victory over the Fighting Irish in the 2019 title game.