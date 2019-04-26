Tiger Woods to Skip Wells Fargo Championship After Winning 2019 Masters

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Still riding the wave from winning the Masters, Tiger Woods likely won't return to the golf course until mid-May.

In an interview on WFNZ sports radio in Charlotte Friday, tournament director Gary Sobba said Woods has decided to skip the Wells Fargo Championship that runs from May 2-5.

Per Golf.com's Dylan Dethier, the next tournament on Woods' schedule if he skips the Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Championship in three weeks.

Two weeks removed from his first major win after an 11-year drought, Woods told Golf TV (h/t Golf Channel's Nick Menta) he's still trying to process that moment.

"I've just been home and letting everything thaw out and just trying to understand what I [have] accomplished," he said. "But I haven't—I don't think—come to grips with it yet."

The PGA Championship will be played at Bethpage Black in New York. Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open at the course.

Woods did play the Wells Fargo Championship last year for the first time since 2012. He finished in 55th place with a score of two-over par. The 43-year-old won the event in 2007 when it was known as the Wachovia Championship.





