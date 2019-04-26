Chris Jericho on Dean Ambrose to AEW, Ivelisse Velez Tryout, More in WWE Roundup

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Jericho Talks Ambrose Possibly Joining AEW

In the wake of Dean Ambrose allowing his WWE contract to expire, All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho discussed the possibility of bringing the former Shield member to AEW on Friday.

In an interview with Konstantinos Lianos of The Express, Jericho suggested that Ambrose would be a great fit in AEW: "Same way he did in WWE. He's a star, he's a great performer, he's a great character. I think he would mix right in with those guys. When you get a great performer, it doesn't matter what company they were before because they're in a top level."

Jericho also noted that he has not talked to Ambrose about signing with AEW and added that the former WWE champion may simply want a break from the wrestling business:

"I have not [contacted Ambrose]. Only Dean knows what Dean wants. It's a grind, and not just the physical aspect of it but there's a mental standpoint. It's hard to work matches sometimes four days a week, five days a week. Sometimes you need a break from the business. I'm sure if he wants to come to AEW he'd be more than welcome."

The 33-year-old Ambrose joined WWE's main roster as one-third of The Shield along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and he quickly became one of the company's most popular Superstars.

He won nearly every major title in the company and even faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. His tenure came to an end last week, though, when he teamed with Reigns and Rollins to beat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a live event that aired on WWE Network.

Given his knack for cutting great promos and his ability to get fans to buy into his character, Ambrose would unquestionably be a huge signing for AEW, and the company will likely welcome him with open arms if he decides he wants to continue wrestling outside of WWE.

Ivelisse Takes Part in WWE Tryout

WWE announced Friday that 40 prospects are attending a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week.

The most notable inclusion on that list is WWE Tough Enough alum Ivelisse Velez, who previously wrestled as Sofia Cortez in FCW and NXT from 2011-2012.

A leg injury caused Ivelisse to be voted off Tough Enough, but she was impressive enough to earn a developmental deal with WWE. After her release from WWE in 2012, Ivelisse wrestled all over the world, including stints with Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground.

As a member of the Lucha Underground roster, Ivelisse became a hugely popular star, and she held the Trios Championships twice with Angelico and Son of Havoc.

Ivelisse is widely regarded as one of the top women's wrestlers not contracted to WWE, and there is no question that she would be an ideal fit in WWE.

Along with Ivelisse, Lance Anoa'i attended the tryout. He is the son of former WWE Tag Team champion Samu and grandson of WWE Hall of Famer Afa. Anoa'i currently competes for Major League Wrestling.

In addition to a bevy of independent wrestlers, several athletes who have excelled in other sports were at the tryout, including multiple former NFL players.

NXT Referee Finishes Match After Breaking Leg

NXT referee Tom Castor may not be a wrestler, but he is as tough as they come.

While officiating a match between Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze at an NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, Castor suffered a broken leg. Despite that, he continued the match and counted the pinfall.

Former referee and current WWE producer Scott Armstrong tweeted about Castor in response to a graphic photo of his gruesome-looking injury.

Fellow NXT referee Drake Wuertz also tweeted about Castor's reaction after the match:

Castor received props from many within the business for his toughness and dedication, including Velveteen Dream, who witnessed it firsthand:

Referees are oftentimes unsung heroes in WWE and professional wrestling as a whole since they play a huge role in the success of matches without receiving any adulation.

Castor is getting some well-deserved recognition, and he will undoubtedly be a fan favorite whenever he manages to return to the ring.

