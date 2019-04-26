Mo Salah's Brace Leads Liverpool to 5-0 Win over Huddersfield, Top of EPL Table

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool regained top spot in the Premier League after beating Huddersfield Town 5-0 at Anfield on Friday night. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane each netted a brace on a record-breaking night for the former, while Naby Keita opened the scoring after just 15 seconds.

It was enough see off the already relegated Terriers and move the Reds two points ahead of Manchester City. The Citizens can go top again if they can win away to Burnley on Sunday.

Emergence of Keita is Liverpool's Edge in the Title Race

Liverpool's patience with Naby Keita could be rewarded handsomely. Specifically, waiting for the former RB Leipzig midfielder signed last summer to come good could yield the Premier League title.

Keita's emergence is giving the Reds the edge in the race with City. Keita adjusting to life in England has been more important for the transformation of Liverpool's midfield than Jordan Henderson playing further forward.

Keita proved his growing worth with less than a minute on the clock when his defending from the front forced a mistake at the back from the visitors. Salah benefited by playing Keita in to help himself and his club to a couple of notable achievements:

There was more decisive work from Keita when he was involved in the build-up to Liverpool's third, playing a smart one-two in the middle, before feeding Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in Salah.

While he's technically superior to almost every central midfielder in the Liverpool squad, Keita's energy and timing are setting him apart. Mane should have completed his hat-trick when the Guinea international again robbed a defender on the edge of the Huddersfield box and released a runner who crossed for Mane, only for the usually prolific No. 10 to head directly against the post.

Keita's appetite for the pressing game manager Jurgen Klopp preaches isn't easily slaked. His awesome engine also allows the 24-year-old to supplement Liverpool's defence when needed.

There haven't been many better last-ditch shoestring tackles than the one Keita produced to deny Juninho Bacuna as he broke into the box early in the second half.

Considering how often Alexander-Arnold and fellow full-back Andrew Robertson like to raid forward, Liverpool need midfield runners who are prepared to sprint back and help outnumbered central defenders.

Keita is now playing a complete game from the middle of the park. It explains why he's starting more often and also why he's justifying the £52.75 million Liverpool paid last summer.

The Reds now have the energetic shuttler they need to finally settle midfield. Roles are more clearly defined thanks to Keita's emergence.

Jordan Henderson leads from the front, while either Fabinho or Georginio Wijnadlum underpin things from the back. In between, Keita's particular brand of organised chaos unnerves opponents and adds a flourish to Liverpool's attacking play.

Keita has come good at a time when City's midfield is weaker amid ongoing injury problems for Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho.

It's the best reason to believe Liverpool will win the title.

What's Next?

Liverpool are at the Camp Nou for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Wednesday, before returning to league duty for an away fixture against Newcastle United on May 4.

Huddersfield won't be in action again until May 5, when the Terriers host Manchester United.