IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Points Table, T20 Schedule After April 26

Bikas Das/Associated Press

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs at the latter's Chepauk Stadium in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Mumbai set a total of 155 for four before producing a superb performance with the ball to bowl the hosts out for 109 in the 18th over.

It was Chennai's first defeat at home this season.

Standings

1. Chennai Super Kings: 12, 16, -0.113

2. Mumbai Indians: 11, 14, +0.537

3. Delhi Capitals: 11, 14, +0.181

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10, 10, +0.654

5. Kings XI Punjab: 11, 10, -0.117

6. Kolkata Knight Riders: 11, 8, -0.050

7. Rajasthan Royals: 11, 8, -0.390

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 11, 8, -0.683

Top Run-Scorers (Average)

1. David Warner (SRH): 574 (71.75)

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 445 (55.62)

3. Chris Gayle (KXIP): 444 (49.33)

4. KL Rahul (KXIP): 441 (55.12)

5. AB de Villiers (RCB): 414 (59.14)

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, 27 April: Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunday, 28 April: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunday, 28 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians

Monday, 29 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kings XI Punjab

Tuesday, 30 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals

Chennai won the toss and elected for Mumbai to bat first, and they were able to limit the visitors to an achievable target.

Rohit Sharma hit 67 from 48 balls, his best tally of the season, while Evin Lewis grabbed 32 and Hardik Pandya scored 23.

The damage could have been worse if not for Mitchell Santner:

Unfortunately for Chennai, Mumbai were even stronger with ball in hand.

Murali Vijay (38), Dwayne Bravo (20) and Mitchell Santner (22) were the only Chennai batsmen able to reach double figures, while Ambati Rayudu and Deepak Chahar were dismissed for ducks.

As ESPNcricinfo's Bharath Seervi noted, Chennai sorely missed absent captain MS Dhoni:

Krunal Pandya made amends for his dismissal for one at the crease by making a catch, claiming two wickets and giving up a measly seven runs from his three overs.

Lasith Malinga gave up 37 runs in 3.4 overs, but he also claimed four wickets.

Mumbai have now done the double over Chennai and sit two points behind them in second place.