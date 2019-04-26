Celtics to Wear No. 17 and 'Hondo' John Havlicek Jersey Patches During Playoffs

CHERYL SENTER/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics will wear patches on their jerseys honoring Hall of Famer John Havlicek for the remainder of the postseason.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the patches will either read "17" or "Hondo" in memory of the Celtics great, who died Thursday. Havlicek dealt with Parkinson's disease in the final years of his life.

"His defining traits as a player were his relentless hustle and wholehearted commitment to team over self," the Celtics said in a statement Thursday. "He was extraordinarily thoughtful and generous, both on a personal level and for those in need, as illustrated by his commitment to raising money for The Genesis Foundation for Children for over three decades through his fishing tournament. John was kind and considerate, humble and gracious. He was a champion in every sense, and as we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss, we are thankful for all the joy and inspiration he brought to us."

Havlicek played his entire NBA career (1962-78) with the Celtics, winning eight championships, making 13 All-Star teams and taking home the 1974 Finals MVP. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984 and had his No. 17 retired by the franchise upon his retirement.

The Celtics open their second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. It's unclear if the team has any additional plans to honor Havilcek when the series returns to Boston.