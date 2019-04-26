Fernandinho a Doubt for Burnley vs. Manchester City, Says Pep Guardiola

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola will make a late fitness call on Fernandinho for Manchester City's crucial Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The midfielder had to be substituted during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

And Guardiola on Friday confirmed the Brazilian is a doubt to face the Clarets, while Kevin De Bruyne is still sidelined:

Only a victory will do for the Sky Blues on Sunday in the race for the Premier League title, and Guardiola will be hoping Fernandinho can get fit in time.

City's squad depth is phenomenal, but the one area they lack cover in is defensive midfield, although Ilkay Gundogan has proved effective in the role recently:

City's win over United moved them back to the top of the Premier League table by a point with three games of the season remaining:

They have won 11 league games on the bounce and are likely to have to win their final three matches—against Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion—if they are to successfully defend their title.

If they do so, Liverpool could remarkably end up coming second despite a potential season tally of 97 points.

Guardiola's City side were the first in English top-flight history to reach 100 points last season, and the Spaniard believes the Sky Blues have changed what is required to win the Premier League:

Burnley pose a significant threat to City's title hopes.

Sean Dyche's side are a force to be reckoned with at home and have taken 10 points from their past four league games, most recently drawing 2-2 at Chelsea.

Guardiola has visited Turf Moor twice as City manager and come away with a 2-1 win and 1-1 draw.