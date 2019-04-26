Zinedine Zidane: Getafe Draw Sparked 'Anger' in Real Madrid Dressing Room

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said there was "anger" among his players following their 0-0 draw with Getafe in La Liga on Thursday.

Los Blancos turned in another disappointing performance in a campaign to forget, as they were unable to get the better of their local opponents. A point for Getafe moved them ahead of Sevilla into fourth and kept their hopes of surprise UEFA Champions League qualification alive.

Both teams squandered good chances to win the game in the second period, and Zidane said his team were unhappy with the result, per Football Espana.

"The result leaves a bad taste in the mouth," said the Madrid boss. "We should have done more with the chances we created. There was a lot of anger in the dressing room at full time."

Spanish football journalist Colin Millar commented on how well Getafe have done to get themselves into their current position:

Zidane rotated his side for the encounter, with the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric not in the starting XI.

Both Gareth Bale and Isco were given chances to impress, although neither were able to make a mark on the game. That latter started well before fading as the match wore on, whereas Bale was hooked after 71 minutes, having contributed little from his position on the left flank.

One of the only bright sparks for Madrid on the night was Brahim Diaz, who offered some verve to Los Blancos' attacks.

He also left some Getafe defenders standing with his quick feet and ingenuity:

Overall, it was another performance that showed why Real have not been in contention for any major trophies this season.

They were bullied at times by Getafe, and had it not been for a couple of smart stops from Keylor Navas in the second period, they could have slipped to another defeat.

It was also a reminder of the big job Zidane has on his hands at Madrid. The team he oversees has degraded significantly from the one he left behind at the end of last season, and major reinforcements are needed in order for them to be competing with the likes of Barcelona again.

Going forward, they appear especially devoid of quality:

Perhaps unsurprisingly, they have been linked with some stellar attacking players. According to Sky Sports, Los Blancos are hopeful of agreeing deals for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

Zidane will be pleased a draw at Getafe has prompted a reaction from a number of his players, although it will be intriguing to see how many of those involved on Thursday will be part of the club's summer rebuild.