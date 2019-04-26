Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a Doubt for Leicester vs. Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey out

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt for Arsenal's trip to face Leicester City on Sunday after he underwent a small procedure on the sinus issue that ruled him out of Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A statement on the Gunners' official website explained the Gabon international, who is the Premier League's joint top scorer with 19 goals this season, is "being assessed" ahead of the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out as he continues to receive treatment for the hamstring issue he picked up in Arsenal's UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Napoli.

Meanwhile, Denis Suarez will also not be available for the clash against the Foxes.

After back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Crystal Palace, Sunday's game is arguably must-win for Arsenal if they are to retain hopes of finishing the season in the Premier League's top four.

The loss at Molineux means the Gunners can no longer secure a top-four finish without other results going their way:

But they could well be benefit from the fact fourth-placed Chelsea visit Manchester United in sixth on Sunday.

The concern for head coach Unai Emery is that two of his side's final three games of the season are away from home.

After the visit to Leicester they host Brighton & Hove Albion before going to Burnley on the final day of the league season.

Arsenal could well need three wins in order to make the top four and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

But their away form has been woeful this term. The 3-1 reverse at Wolves was Arsenal's seventh league loss of the season on the road, and they have won just two of their last 11 away from the Emirates Stadium.