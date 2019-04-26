Ryan Sessegnon Coy on Fulham Future Amid Juventus and Tottenham Rumours

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon was coy when asked about his future at the club amid speculation linking him with a move away.

After a torrid term in the top flight, Fulham's relegation to the Championship has already been confirmed. Following a summer of big spending in 2018, more activity is expected in the offseason, with a number of players set to leave Craven Cottage.

One of the players tipped to go on to bigger things is Sessegnon. When quizzed on what the future may hold for him, the England youth international was non-committal, per Sky Sports.

"I'm still a Fulham player, contracted until 2020," he said. "So I'm still a Fulham player, and in terms of that, that's all I can say at the moment."

Despite failing to thrive in the top flight this season, there have been a number of high-profile clubs linked with a move for the 18-year-old.

According to Sam Elliott of the Daily Mirror, Italian champions Juventus are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for the winger. Fulham are said to be hopeful of recouping a £40 million fee for the tyro, despite the fact his contract is poised to run out at the end of next season.

Football journalist Leanne Prescott said she expects a number of Premier League teams to be interested in the youngster:

Losing Sessegnon would be a big blow for the London club, as the teenager has honed his talents and progressed through the academy setup. However, in the team's 2017-18 promotion campaign, he showcased incredible potential.

Having been moved forward into an advanced position from an initial left-back berth, Sessegnon demonstrated excellent attacking instincts. Off the ball, his movement was tough for defenders to cope with, and he showed tremendous composure in front of goal with 16 goals and eight assists in the second tier.

Despite a testing time in the Premier League, he has still managed to showcase flashes of creative ability:

As Scouted Football relayed, he's already played a lot of minutes for his age:

Managers at elite clubs will look at Sessegnon and believe they are capable of turning him into a quality player. While it's not completely clear what his best position will be in the long-term, he has the ability and intelligence to go to the top of the game.

Having improved his displays in recent weeks, Sessegnon will not want to drop down to the Championship again. With that in mind, a switch to a Premier League side or another outfit from one of European football's major leagues is surely on the cards.