Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says David De Gea Will Start vs. Chelsea, Talks Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said David De Gea will start Sunday's crucial Premier League showdown with Chelsea and provided an update on the future of Paul Pogba.

The Spain international has long been considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, although this season has been challenging for him.

Following another mistake in United's 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday, there have been some questions as to whether Solskjaer would stick with De Gea for the Blues' visit. But the manager said at his press conference on Friday he will back his goalkeeper.

"No, not at all," he responded when asked whether De Gea would be taken out of the side. "Because I trust David, and he's for me been the best player United have had for the last six or seven years. He's been absolutely outstanding and going through tough patches is part of a footballer's career. David will be fine."

As WhoScored.com highlighted, the United goalkeeper has made an uncharacteristic number of mistakes this season:

With a little more than a year left to run on De Gea's contract, the United boss was also asked about a possible extension for the Spaniard but gave little away. "That's something you have to deal with as a footballer," he said.

De Gea isn't the only United star who appears to have an uncertain future, with Pogba also linked with a move away from the club.

According to Paul Hirst of The Times, the Frenchman is keen to speak to Real Madrid about a possible transfer this summer, having become unhappy with life at United. Per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Solskjaer said he is confident Pogba will still be at Old Trafford next season:

At the end of a week when the midfielder has been criticised, the manager praised the influence Pogba has had on the team:

After seven losses in their past nine games, United need a win on Sunday to lift spirits at the end of the campaign.

In addition, they need to enhance their slender chances of finishing in the top four spots by beating one of their positional rivals. The Red Devils are in sixth, three points behind fourth-place Chelsea, who have a superior goal difference.

Solskjaer said ahead of the game he was encouraged by parts of the performance in the loss to Manchester City:

All eyes will be on De Gea on Sunday, especially with Solskjaer showing faith in him. Having been culpable for goals in the recent losses to Barcelona, Everton and City, the 'keeper will be hopeful of a quiet afternoon.

Whether he gets one will depend on what happens ahead of him, and United will need to make significant defensive improvements if they are to get a result against the Blues.