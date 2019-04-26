Brahim Diaz on Real Madrid Future: 'I Want to Remain at the Club'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Brahim Diaz has said he wants to stay at Real Madrid amid rumours he could be sent out on loan in the summer.

The 19-year-old joined Los Blancos from Manchester City for £15.5 million in January after struggling for first-team action at the Etihad Stadium.

It has been much the same so far at the Santiago Bernabeu as Diaz has played just 150 La Liga minutes since joining Real, and there has been speculation the midfielder could be sent out on loan, per AS (h/t Football Espana).

However, Diaz played 71 minutes in Real's 0-0 draw with Getafe on Thursday and impressed:

Afterwards he said he is eager to stay in Madrid for the foreseeable future, per Football Espana:

"I am pleased to start tonight, I thought we deserved the victory, but in the end a draw is a good result. I am here in Madrid, and I want to play as much as I can. I want to remain at the club for many years to come, it is the best club in the world."

Diaz was also praised by Real manager Zinedine Zidane after his performance at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, per Marca:

"I'm happy that he's had a great game. He likes to play and I like the players who play. He's not afraid, he uses both feet, he's fast. ... He played a good game. As with [Marcos] Llorente and the others, I like how he plays and that's it. We'll see what happens, but the important thing now is what happened today."

Real are likely to have quite a busy summer in the transfer market.

They have endured a poor season by their own high standards, going out of the UEFA Champions League to Ajax at the last-16 stage and barely competing for the Liga title.

Their most obvious issue has been a lack of goals. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer was always likely to cause an impact given he netted 450 goals in his nine seasons at the club:

And Real's return has duly dropped from an average of 2.8 goals per La Liga game during Ronaldo's time at the club to just 1.7 this term.

Diaz's opportunities next season will be impacted by who Real manage to sign in the summer.

But, for now, it is clear he wants to remain at the Bernabeu, and Zidane is impressed with him.