Report: Paul Pogba Wants Manchester United Exit Talks Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Report: Paul Pogba Wants Manchester United Exit Talks Amid Real Madrid RumoursApril 26, 2019
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly wants to hold talks with Real Madrid over a possible transfer.
According to Paul Hirst of The Times on Friday, the France international is considering his position at Old Trafford following the team's recent slump in form and "is keen to talk to Real Madrid about a summer move."
"Real are expected to test United's resolve over Pogba with a bid at the end of the season," said Hirst. "Pogba earns around £200,000 a week at United on his contract that runs until at least 2021 and he would cost another club around £100 million to buy."
In the report, it's said United have no intention of selling Pogba in the upcoming window, although Madrid are noted to have made him and Chelsea forward Eden Hazard their "top transfer targets."
Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol also reported on Friday that Los Blancos are now confident of securing the signings of both Pogba and Hazard at the end of the season. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in signing the United man.
In late March, Pogba was asked about the prospect of playing for Real Madrid and said joining the Santiago Bernabeu club under manager Zinedine Zidane would be "a dream for anyone," per Sky Sports.
If the former Juventus man was to move on, the decision would likely split opinion among those associated with United. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, former Red Devils captain Roy Keane was critical of Pogba's attitude and the club's players as a whole:
Soccer AM @SoccerAM
🗣 "I wouldn't believe a word he says!" Roy Keane did NOT hold back when asked for his opinion on Paul Pogba 😡 https://t.co/GuaGUDqhjF
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
"These are the same players that threw Mourinho under the bus and they'll do exactly the same to Ole." 😳 Roy Keane doesn't hold back when assessing @ManUtd's current state...😈 Watch the @premierleague clash live on Sky Sports PL now: https://t.co/h8IlNQKl7S https://t.co/9yC9puvzCO
Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said he could see the Frenchman thriving if he was to make a move away from United:
Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B
I think it's time Pogba left #MUFC. No doubt he's been inconsistent but this Utd team is weak. He deserves to play at the highest level and be surrounded with top-class players. He deserves supporters who understand he is a flair talent and not a power-and-pace workhorse 👍🏾
Pogba has always been a divisive figure among supporters, as he possesses the talent to go to the top of the game but doesn't deliver consistently enough.
When he is at his best, the Frenchman is one of the standout midfielders in the world. Pogba is able to mesh invention on the ball and technical ability with his physical gifts, making him a difficult player to contain when he's in full flight.
However, Pogba is prone to dwelling on the ball, while often his defensive work leaves a lot to be desired.
Despite his ups and downs this season, the Frenchman was named in the PFA Team of the Year. In terms of productivity, he's been crucial to United this term:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Paul Pogba: Has had a direct hand in 22 league goals this season (13 goals, 9 assists); His goals and assists have earned Man Utd an additional 22 points Only Eden Hazard's goals and assists (29) have won his side more points (23) For more player stats - https://t.co/gFISfJJCss https://t.co/9ZNmKvyqlK
Football journalist Sam Pilger thinks Pogba gets harshly criticised sometimes:
Sam Pilger @sampilger
Don’t believe the prevailing narrative Pogba is lazy & uncommitted. The scary thing is he’s achieved these numbers without coming close to his best. Still so much potential to unlock. #MUFC would be mad to let him enjoy his peak years elsewhere. He’ll be at #MUFC next season... https://t.co/2EHzSyJcZu
While his performances may fluctuate, the midfielder is a key player at United, and it would be a challenge for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace him if he was sold to Madrid.
Even so, in a summer where United seem set to begin building for the long term, keeping a player who is keen to move on may not be in their remit, especially if they can get a significant fee to reinvest elsewhere.
