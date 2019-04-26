Report: Paul Pogba Wants Manchester United Exit Talks Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly wants to hold talks with Real Madrid over a possible transfer.

According to Paul Hirst of The Times on Friday, the France international is considering his position at Old Trafford following the team's recent slump in form and "is keen to talk to Real Madrid about a summer move."

"Real are expected to test United's resolve over Pogba with a bid at the end of the season," said Hirst. "Pogba earns around £200,000 a week at United on his contract that runs until at least 2021 and he would cost another club around £100 million to buy."

In the report, it's said United have no intention of selling Pogba in the upcoming window, although Madrid are noted to have made him and Chelsea forward Eden Hazard their "top transfer targets."

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol also reported on Friday that Los Blancos are now confident of securing the signings of both Pogba and Hazard at the end of the season. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in signing the United man.

In late March, Pogba was asked about the prospect of playing for Real Madrid and said joining the Santiago Bernabeu club under manager Zinedine Zidane would be "a dream for anyone," per Sky Sports.

If the former Juventus man was to move on, the decision would likely split opinion among those associated with United. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, former Red Devils captain Roy Keane was critical of Pogba's attitude and the club's players as a whole:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said he could see the Frenchman thriving if he was to make a move away from United:

Pogba has always been a divisive figure among supporters, as he possesses the talent to go to the top of the game but doesn't deliver consistently enough.

When he is at his best, the Frenchman is one of the standout midfielders in the world. Pogba is able to mesh invention on the ball and technical ability with his physical gifts, making him a difficult player to contain when he's in full flight.

However, Pogba is prone to dwelling on the ball, while often his defensive work leaves a lot to be desired.

Despite his ups and downs this season, the Frenchman was named in the PFA Team of the Year. In terms of productivity, he's been crucial to United this term:

Football journalist Sam Pilger thinks Pogba gets harshly criticised sometimes:

While his performances may fluctuate, the midfielder is a key player at United, and it would be a challenge for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace him if he was sold to Madrid.

Even so, in a summer where United seem set to begin building for the long term, keeping a player who is keen to move on may not be in their remit, especially if they can get a significant fee to reinvest elsewhere.