Raheem Sterling Wins Integrity and Impact Award for Racism Action

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling's ongoing role as an advocate against racism was recognised on Thursday as he was awarded the Integrity and Impact Award at the BT Sport Industry Awards.

The Manchester City star received the award from England manager Gareth Southgate.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Sterling has spoken out on numerous occasions this season about the treatment of black players within football.

He took to his Instagram account back in December to criticise the unfair media treatment of young black footballers.

And last month, while playing for England against Montenegro, Sterling highlighted the racist abuse he and team-mates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose received at the hands of the home fans in Podgorica.

He also recently backed a manifesto in The Times calling for greater diversity in the leadership of football as well as harsher punishments racist and discriminatory behavior. In an article for the newspaper, Sterling wrote: "The people who run the game are doing nowhere near enough to solve the problem [of racism]."



Per Michael Plant of Goal, on receiving the award, Sterling said:

"When the next generation come through, you have to set the example. Coming through at Liverpool I had people around me like Steven Gerrard I looked up to. Looking at him I thought what can I do within myself to be half the person and player he was. You take little things and each year, try and develop not just on the field but off it."

City are on track to win their second consecutive Premier League title, and potentially a domestic treble if they can also win the FA Cup final against Watford on May 18.

Sterling has arguably been the Sky Blues' best player this season, returning 17 goals and 10 assists in the English top flight, and he was duly included in the PFA's Team of the Year earlier this week:

He has also starred for England this season, netting a hat-trick against Czech Republic back in March before completing the 5-1 rout against Montenegro with his eighth goal for his country.

Still only 24, Sterling is making good on the huge potential he showed as a teenager when he broke onto the scene with Liverpool back in the 2012-13 campaign.

His latest award is recognition that he is also making an impact off the pitch.