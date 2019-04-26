Projecting Where Greedy Williams Will Land After Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft

Steve Helber/Associated Press

LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was a first-round talent who didn't hear his name called during Thursday’s opening round of the 2019 NFL draft.

That is welcome news for teams selecting near the top of the second round who need help in the secondary. Plenty of cornerbacks are available after Georgia's Deandre Baker was the only one taken Thursday (No. 30 by the New York Giants), and Williams is the best of the group.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the LSU product to go No. 24 overall to the Oakland Raiders in his final mock draft and listed him as the top cornerback and 15th-best player overall in his last big board. Players who are that highly ranked rarely last into the second round, especially at a position as important as cornerback.

Williams had six interceptions during the 2017 campaign and two in 2018 as opponents became more hesitant to throw his direction.

His speed stands out more than his production after he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is someone who won't get beat deep on a consistent basis with that chase-down speed, and he also has the size at 6'2" to battle receivers in the red zone on fade routes and jump balls.

Cornerback is as important as ever in the pass-happy NFL, and Williams won't have to wait long to hear his name called Friday.

The Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills all pick within the top 10 selections of the second round and have cornerback as a listed need on NFL.com's draft tracker.

The thought here is that the Cardinals will address the defensive side of the ball after going offense with Kyler Murray at No. 1.

Arizona has holes across the roster after it went 3-13 in 2018 with a defense that was an abysmal 26th in the league in points allowed. In the NFC West alone, it has to deal with the Los Angeles Rams' high-octane attack, Russell Wilson on the Seattle Seahawks and Jimmy Garoppolo on the San Francisco 49ers. It can use all the secondary help it can get.

Williams could also learn under Patrick Peterson, as the veteran is one of the best cornerbacks of his generation and would surely jump at the chance to mentor a fellow LSU player.

The Cardinals shouldn't pass up the opportunity to land one of the best overall players in the entire draft in the second round and should take Williams with Friday's first pick.