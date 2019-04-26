The Viking Raiders and the 7 Worst Name Changes in WWE History

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The vast majority of Superstars do not wrestle under their real name in WWE for a number of different reasons, but every so often, management changes someone's name after the fans already got used to calling them something else.

Monday's Raw saw Bobby Roode officially change his first name to Robert. Since Bobby is just a shortened form of Robert, this change barely registered with the WWE Universe.

Whenever WWE hires someone, the questions of trademarks comes up. If their name is owned by another company, it makes sense for WWE to change it to avoid a lawsuit.

Other times, management will simply drop part of a Superstar's name like it did when Elias Samson went the Madonna route and started going by just Elias.

There are plenty of logical reasons to change someone's name in this business, but every so often, WWE makes one of these changes without rhyme or reason.

This article will look at the worst name changes in WWE history and why it may have happened.