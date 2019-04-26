Power Ranking Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes, Every Match on AEW Double or Nothing Card

3 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Women's wrestling is at the forefront of the industry, and three of the building blocks of AEW's division will battle in a Triple Threat match designed to give fans a look at what they can expect from the promotion as Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and Dr. Britt Baker vie for bragging rights on May 25.

Baker impressed as part of a Fatal 4-Way match at All In and has been positioned as the face of the division. She has been all over the Road to Double or Nothing YouTube show and is clearly the woman around whom management believes the division can revolve.

Rose and Rae, despite impressive independent resumes, have not had the opportunity to compete on a national platform the likes of which Double or Nothing will present them.

"But in this era where women's wrestling is being so highlighted, I think we have the opportunity to take it even a step further, where it's not just a select few that are highlighted," AEW executive vice president Cody told Bleacher Report in a February interview. "We'll go out in the wild, a little bit, and find women that you haven't heard of—that are just as good, if not better."

Rae and Rose fit that description. Now it is up to them to seize their opportunity and show the world why they were trusted to help kick off the AEW women's division in such a high-profile bout.

Ditto for Baker, who has to prove the trust Cody, The Young Bucks and Brandi Rhodes have in her is justified.