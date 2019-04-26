Power Ranking Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes, Every Match on AEW Double or Nothing CardApril 26, 2019
Power Ranking Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes, Every Match on AEW Double or Nothing Card
On May 25, All Elite Wrestling will present its first pay-per-view extravaganza, entitled Double or Nothing, live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. And the upstart promotion has assembled an extraordinary card for the event.
There is an internationally recognized championship up for grabs, an epic rematch between two industry giants and an emotional showdown between brothers.
Which of the seven matches announced for the spectacular ranks as the No. 1 most anticipated bout, and why?
Take a look with this preview of the potentially industry-altering Double or Nothing.
7. SoCal Uncensored vs. Cima and TBD
As we witnessed at All In, when they kicked off the pre-show on WGN America, SoCal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky are a fan-favorite act that brings a certain electricity to the product.
At Double or Nothing, SCU battles the legendary Cima and two partners who have yet to be named.
What will unfold is likely to be a fast-paced, high-energy bout that does not overstay its welcome but does properly showcase the talent within. With no real idea of whom Cima will tag with, this feels more and more like a way to get all of the competitors on the card and to create excitement for the rest of the show, probably from the opening match spot.
It should succeed in doing just that.
6. Over the Budget Battle Royal
The Over the Budget Battle Royal was one of the pleasant surprises of All In.
What felt like a match with also-rans who did not fit elsewhere on the card was actually a wildly entertaining, spectacularly booked contest that highlighted the likes of Jordynne Grace, Marko Stunt and eventual winner, Flip Gordon.
The creativity that went into that bout justifiably has fans intrigued by what Cody and The Young Bucks come up for with this incarnation of the contest.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman, more popularly known as MJF, has to be an early favorite to win. One of the higher-profile young stars on the AEW roster, he has every tool necessary to be one of the promotion's future faces. A cocky, arrogant villain fans will pay to see beaten up, he is a rarity in today's wrestling industry: a bad guy who's not worried about being the coolest in the room.
Keep an eye on Jungle Boy too, whose emotional story leading into Double or Nothing would be appropriately culminated with a victory in the match.
5. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae
Women's wrestling is at the forefront of the industry, and three of the building blocks of AEW's division will battle in a Triple Threat match designed to give fans a look at what they can expect from the promotion as Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and Dr. Britt Baker vie for bragging rights on May 25.
Baker impressed as part of a Fatal 4-Way match at All In and has been positioned as the face of the division. She has been all over the Road to Double or Nothing YouTube show and is clearly the woman around whom management believes the division can revolve.
Rose and Rae, despite impressive independent resumes, have not had the opportunity to compete on a national platform the likes of which Double or Nothing will present them.
"But in this era where women's wrestling is being so highlighted, I think we have the opportunity to take it even a step further, where it's not just a select few that are highlighted," AEW executive vice president Cody told Bleacher Report in a February interview. "We'll go out in the wild, a little bit, and find women that you haven't heard of—that are just as good, if not better."
Rae and Rose fit that description. Now it is up to them to seize their opportunity and show the world why they were trusted to help kick off the AEW women's division in such a high-profile bout.
Ditto for Baker, who has to prove the trust Cody, The Young Bucks and Brandi Rhodes have in her is justified.
4. 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Pac
"Hangman" Adam Page is one of the most gifted young stars in professional wrestling. He has the look, the charisma, the athleticism and the raw ability between the ropes to be the face of All Elite Wrestling sooner rather than later. He has developed from a meek Ring of Honor undercarder to a star who could win a world title with AEW and not look out of place.
Win or lose, his May 25 match with Pac should back up that praise.
Despite an underwhelming run in WWE as glorified comic book hero Neville, Pac is an exceptional in-ring talent who is no stranger to pulling out all the stops in significant wrestling matches. He did it in NXT, and he did it when given the opportunity on that company's main roster.
Now a member of All Elite, look for him to remind anyone who has forgotten why he is one of the most awe-inspiring performers in the industry.
A hard-hitting, physical match with nonstop action and athleticism should be expected. The most obvious winner? The fans.
3. The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix
Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix attacked The Young Bucks during the Double or Nothing on-sale party, leaving the EVPs of AEW lying and sparking a rivalry that intensified when Nick and Matt Jackson captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships from the masked competitors.
Hellbent on avenging the defeat and taking the gold back home to Mexico, the Lucha Bros will look to knock off what is arguably the best tag team of its generation on a stage the Bucks are responsible for constructing.
Both teams are masters of aerial artistry and innovators on offense. While there will most likely be a brawling aspect to the match given the emotion that has festered in recent months, the spectacle of their athleticism alone makes the AAA tag title bout one of the most eagerly anticipated bouts on the show.
Pentagon and Fenix will likely leave Vegas with the gold, but do not be surprised if some sort of agreement between AEW and AAA keeps the titles around the Jacksons' waists and the rivalry continue beyond the extravaganza.
2. Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes
The newest addition to the Double or Nothing card, the match between Cody and Dustin Rhodes, should prove the most emotional of the event.
Taking exception to what he feels is his brother's attempt to "put him out to pasture," as revealed on the 13th episode of the Road to Double or Nothing, Dustin is out to prove he is not some over-the-hill veteran still clinging to the unrealistic hope of one last run.
No longer Goldust, he is a respect-seeking missile ready to remind his staunchest of doubters that Dusty Rhodes' eldest son still has it. Even if it means spoiling the monumental night for the EVP of the company.
Will it be an athletic showcase of high-risk maneuvers and jaw-dropping aerial assaults? Absolutely not, but expect Cody and Dustin to bring the same knack for storytelling their late father was so closely associated with throughout his career, creating an unforgettable match that tugs at the heartstrings and proves AEW will not be defined by a single in-ring style.
1. Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho have been here before.
At Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January 2018, the Best Bout Machine and Y2J tore the house down in Tokyo with a Match of the Year candidate that doubled as a hotly anticipated dream match for diehard wrestling fans. A wild brawl and drama-filled marathon of a match ended with Omega pinning Jericho and resuming his role as the face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
This isn't NJPW, though, and Jericho will be seeking the win that eluded him on that night.
Two of the best, most creative wrestlers on the planet will headline the event and write the latest chapter in their story. Whether it is the final chapter remains to be seen, but that should not affect the overall quality of the bout in the slightest.
A simplistic storyline, handed to two of the smartest professional wrestlers on the planet, should result in a masterclass of creativity and a physical war that propels both of their stories forward and gives AEW something to build on.
The marquee stars of the promotion, Jericho and Omega will draw in the fans with their names and earn accolades with their actions between the ropes, making their epic rematch the best of the Double or Nothing card.
At least on paper.