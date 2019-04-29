1 Surprise 2019 Draft Prospect Every NBA Lottery Team Could Target

1 of 13

The New York Knicks have a far greater chance of landing a pick in the No. 2-5 range than No. 1, where—like everyone else—they'd select Zion Williamson. The Knicks will find out after the lottery how deep they'll have to expand their prospect search.

With Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett presumably the top three options on most draft boards, the biggest predraft question is who New York would target with the No. 4 or No. 5 pick.

Drafting Sekou Doumbouya might incite immediate disapproval from Knick fans. Boos from the Barclays Center would be heard across the Brooklyn Bridge. But over the past two years, and particularly over the previous two months, the 18-year-old Frenchman has been making a compelling case overseas.

The Knicks could play it safe with De'Andre Hunter (21 years old) or Jarrett Culver, given the team scouts' presumed familiarity with two of college basketball's top players. Or New York could grab the draft's youngest prospect, not turning 19 until Christmas, whose 6'8", 230-pound frame, defensive versatility, improving shooting and competitiveness hint at an easy NBA fit.

There is a case to be made that he can quickly offer what Hunter can—the ability to guard 3s and 4s and make open shots. Only Doumbouya is roughly three years younger producing against pros in France's top league.

The fact is, after Williamson, Morant and Barrett, no prospect stands out as an obvious choice. With Doumbouya, the Knicks could see limited risk based on his NBA-physical profile and jump shot that keeps getting better (38.5 percent 3PT since November 17). But they could also see upside, given the enormous window he'll have to develop, plus the flashes of drives, finishes, shot-making and defense.

It may make sense to try to trade down a few spots, but there is also the chance that Doumbouya will be top seven on other teams' boards. He's becoming a sneaky backup option for New York if bad luck strikes the Knicks at the lottery.