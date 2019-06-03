Report: Ex-Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy, Panthers Agree to 1-Year Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has reportedly agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 31-year-old McCoy, who is entering his 10th NFL season, reportedly signed a one-year deal worth up to $10.25 million, including a $4 million signing bonus, per Schefter. Tampa Bay released McCoy after announcing the two sides "mutually parted ways" on May 21.

Ian Rapoport and Schefter broke down why the tackle likely made his decision:

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera also spoke about the possibility of landing McCoy earlier Monday:

The six-time Pro Bowler, who the Bucs drafted third overall in 2010, has registered five or more sacks from 2012-2018. He has missed just eight games during that span.

Football analyst Warren Sharp summed up McCoy's seismic presence on the Tampa Bay defense well:

Mark Chichester of Pro Football Focus also viewed his work kindly:

The former third overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft has been a consistent force along the defensive line from Day 1. He has earned overall grades north of 70.0 in six-of-nine professional seasons, and he is one of only 11 interior defensive linemen who has notched at least 35 quarterback pressures in each of the last three years. He ranks ninth at the position in total wins above replacement (WAR) since entering the league in 2010 and 14th in the same metric since 2016.

McCoy joins a Panthers team that is looking for answers after a 1-7 finish sabotaged its 6-2 start last season.

The defense was partially to blame, finishing a below average 19th in the scoring department. Carolina let up 30.4 points per game over a five-game stretch that saw the team go from 6-2 to 6-7.

The Panthers have added reinforcements, notably drafting Florida State edge-rusher Brian Burns and picking up defensive end Bruce Irvin via free agency. McCoy should only help Carolina's effort to restore past defensive glory. It also helps Carolina that it got stronger as its divisional rival in Tampa Bay got weaker with McCoy moving within the NFC South.

Although McCoy is nine seasons deep into his NFL career, he's proven to be a productive and durable defensive tackle and should excel in year 10.