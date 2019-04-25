Neymar, Diesel Announce Fragrance to Reflect His Story and Meaning of Bravery

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 21: Neymar Jr of PSG started the match on the bench during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco (ASM) at Parc des Princes stadium on April 21, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has co-created a fragrance with Diesel that he hopes will "reflect his own story and what bravery means to him."

According to Spanish daily Marca, the Brazil international has 250 million followers on social media, putting him among the world's top influencers. He announced the news on Instagram on Thursday. 

Per Marca, Neymar said he's been a part of every step in the fragrance's creation, including advertising. 

He also said he wants the product to be daring: "I've participated in the most important decisions of the project. We wanted to make a daring fragrance, but also one that reflects the things I consider most important. I wanted the fragrance to reflect my own story and what bravery means to me."

According to Marca Neymar is the first athlete to work on a fragrance with Diesel. He's not the first football player to dip into the market, however, as Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo released his in 2015, per Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen.

