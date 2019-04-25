Wilt Chamberlain's Autographed 100-Point Game Scorer's Sheet Goes Up for Auction

PAUL VATHIS/Associated Press

A piece of NBA history is up for auction to the highest bidder as SCP Auctions listed the official scorer's sheet from Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game on March 2, 1962.

According to TMZ Sports, the bidding began at $15,000 and is expected to climb to over $100,000 when all is said and done. With a little over two days left until the auction ends, the price tag has already hit $42,803 on SCP Auctions' website.

SCP Auctions added that Philadelphia Warriors team statistician Toby DeLuca had Chamberlain sign the official scorer's sheet and took it home following the game, which saw the Warriors beat the New York Knicks 169-147. Upon DeLuca's death in 2011, his widow gifted the legendary box score to a family friend.

Hitting a benchmark that's unlikely to ever be matched, Chamberlain had 100 points on 36-of-63 shooting. He also knocked down 28 free throws.

Kobe Bryant came the closest to catching Chamberlain when he scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006.