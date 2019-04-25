NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019 Odds: Bruins and Blues Favorites Heading into Round 2

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are listed as co-favorites to win the 2019 Stanley Cup ahead of the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals.

Here's a look at the complete list of updated betting lines released Thursday, which show a tightly packed field with even the long shot Dallas Stars (+900; bet $100 to win $900) owning odds of better than 10-1 to win the NHL championship:

The opening round of the playoffs was littered with upsets.

All four No. 1 seeds—the Tampa Bay Lightning, reigning champion Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames—were eliminated.

The Bolts' exit was the most shocking. They dominated during the regular season with a 62-16-4 record for 128 points, just four shy of the all-time NHL record held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

Then, out of nowhere, Tampa ended up being swept out of the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Washington became the last top seed knocked out of the playoffs Wednesday night when it suffered a Game 7 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The chaos from the first round leaves the championship chase wide open heading into the conference semifinals.

It's rare to say at this stage of a postseason that every team remaining holds a legitimate chance of winning the title, but that's the case in the NHL this year, and the odds reflect it.

Round 2 kicks off Thursday night as the Blue Jackets take on the Bruins and the Stars battle the Blues.