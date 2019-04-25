49ers 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: D.K. Metcalf Interview Got Testy, Won't Select WR

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf can cross one team off his list of potential suitors when the 2019 NFL draft gets underway Thursday.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco (h/t Rotoworld's Josh Norris), Metcalf's interview with the San Francisco 49ers at the NFL Scouting Combine "got a little testy," and the expectation is he won't be on their radar if he's available when they pick in the second round.

Despite the 49ers' apparent lack of interest at No. 36 overall, Metcalf may not have to wait long into the second round before finding a home. B/R's Matt Miller projects him to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 38th selection.

Metcalf was a standout at the combine last month. The University of Mississippi product had the third-fastest 40 time (4.33 seconds) and tied for the most bench-press reps (27) among wide receivers, per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread.

San Francisco figures to target a wide receiver at some point in this draft, though it likely won't be with the No. 2 overall choice.

Kendrick Bourne led 49ers receivers with 42 receptions and 487 yards last season. Jordan Matthews, who has just 582 receiving yards combined over the past two seasons, was their only free-agent signing at the position.