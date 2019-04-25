Vince McMahon Blames Talent Absences for Declining WWE Raw and SmackDown Ratings

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

WWE chairman Vince McMahon blamed the company's disappointing Q1 financial report on the absence of high-profile stars.

"When you don't have talent, you don't have storylines. When you don't have storylines, you're not going to do that well in terms of live events and television ratings. It was like a cascade of things that happened," McMahon said on a call with investors Thursday.

WWE made $182.4 million during the first quarter of 2019, compared to $187.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company's operating income took a loss of $6.8 million versus an income of $21.8 million in the previous quarter.

