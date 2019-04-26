NFL Draft 2019 Results: The Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises from Day 1

0 of 9

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Despite trying to cover their intentions with smoke over the past several months, the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday. For fans and analysts alike, this selection wasn't surprising.

In fact, the first few selections fell in line with many a mock draft. Pass-rusher Nick Bosa went to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 2, while the New York Jets scooped up Quinnen Williams at No. 3. This doesn't mean the first round lacked its share of shockers, though.

Several prospects landed in spots few might have predicted—either higher, lower or seemingly out of nowhere.

There is still lots of top-tier talent available for Day 2, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds are likely to come with their own drama. For now, though, let's look back at the biggest reaches, steals and surprises of opening night.