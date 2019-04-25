Mercury's Diana Taurasi Expected to Miss 10-12 Weeks After Back Surgery

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi is likely to miss 10 to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a disc in her back, the team announced Thursday. 

"Diana began experiencing symptoms during offseason workouts, notified us, and in conjunction with our medical staff determined the right course of action," Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said. "We have confidence that this procedure will not only get her back on the court but ensure she can get back to chasing around her toddler son, Leo, as well."

       

