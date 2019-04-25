UNC's Seventh Woods to Transfer; 'It's Time to Make a Change'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

North Carolina Tar Heels junior Seventh Woods announced he was transferring from the school in an Instagram post on Thursday:

"My three years here at UNC has been nothing short of amazing. Two regular season championships, a National Championship and group of brothers that I would cherish for life. I wouldn't go back and change any decision I've made but I do feel like it's time for a change, with that being said I plan on finishing my academic and basketball career elsewhere. To the coaches, thank you so much for giving me an opportunity and helping me grow as a player and a man. To my teammates... y'all know what's up. I love y'all forever and will always cherish what we have been through and accomplished as a group. To any and everyone who has help me overcome the struggles throughout my college career, I am forever thankful."

Woods spent much of his Tar Heels career on the bench as the backup for Joel Berry in his first two seasons and Coby White in the 2018-19 campaign. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 assists in 10.8 minutes per game this past season, all of which were career highs.

With combo guard Cole Anthony—the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports—committing to North Carolina this week, Woods likely would have been reprising a reserve role next season had he remained in Chapel Hill.

Anthony Harris, a 4-star combo guard and 247Sports' No. 65 overall player in the class of 2019, also committed to the Tar Heels, alongside 3-star point guard Jeremiah Francis. Between those additions and the return of wings Brandon Robinson and Leaky Black, Woods would have faced a battle for playing time.

It bears watching where Woods ends up, and whether he can live up to the hype that made him a top-50 recruit in the class of 2016. He saw the writing on the wall in Chapel Hill, but Woods still has the athleticism and talent to make an impact for another program.