Christian Dawkins Allegedly Said Duke, UNC, UK Would Pay for Zion Williamson

FBI witness Louis Martin Blazer discussed comments made by Christian Dawkins during a wiretapped conversation with Clemson Tigers assistant coach Steve Smith about the recruitment of Zion Williamson during a federal court appearance Thursday.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported Dawkins was recorded on video wiretap saying, "Duke is gonna have their resources. UNC is UNC. Kentucky is gonna have their resources." Marty Blazer was asked under oath what he felt those remarks suggested.

"Duke, UNC and Kentucky will have people in place to pay whatever's necessary for Zion Williamson," he said. "Whatever Zion Williamson's family needed, we would be able to step in and [help with money] if it was close."

