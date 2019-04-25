Zinedine Zidane Talks Thibaut Courtois', Keylor Navas' Futures at Real Madrid

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has said he "would understand" if Thibaut Courtois or Keylor Navas asked to leave Real Madrid in the summer.



Navas has been reestablished in the No. 1 spot at the Santiago Bernabeu since Zidane was reappointed in March.

He had been supplanted by Courtois after Real signed the Belgian from Chelsea last summer, but the 26-year-old has not played for Los Blancos since Zidane replaced Santiago Solari, although he has had injury troubles.

In Courtois' absence, Zidane also gave his son, Luca Zidane, a run out in between the posts against Huesca.

The 46-year-old, who had Navas as his No. 1 for Real's three consecutive UEFA Champions League wins and 2016-17 La Liga triumph, has now hinted one of his star stoppers could leave in the summer, per El Espanol (h/t Football Espana):

"I would understand if a goalkeeper asked me to leave for the next season, it could happen.

"I said recently that I had the best three, both are there and there is another young man who has a very good future. Keylor and Thibaut are very good, I must choose just one of course and that is a complicated thing for me when I have to choose what is better for the team."

The most obvious candidate to leave the Bernabeu in the summer would be Courtois.

He has not even been at Real for a full season, but Zidane did not sign him, and he does not have the same relationship with the manager that Navas does.

Courtois is six years Navas' junior, but at only 32, the Costa Rican is not past his peak.

Real could also likely make a decent amount of money on Courtois as he is a proven top-class goalkeeper who is contracted to the club to 2024.

If Zidane decides to make Courtois his No. 1 for next season, though, Navas will likely be through the exit door.

He has said previously he would not be happy to endure another campaign like 2018-19, in which he has had to play second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois for much of the season.