NFL Draft 2019 Order: Team-by-Team 7-Round Listings

Over the next three days, the 32 NFL franchises have an opportunity to improve their respective rosters through the 2019 NFL draft.

Seven teams have more than 10 picks to their name at the start of the seven-round draft, but that number could change by the end of the seventh round because of trades.

The Arizona Cardinals, who are in possession of the No. 1 overall pick, are one of those teams with double-digit draft picks.

In fact, five of the teams selecting in the top 12 of the first round have some of the best opportunities to upgrade their roster through 10 or more selections.

2019 NFL Draft Order

Giants, Patriots Have Most Selections

The New York Giants and New England Patriots will be the busiest teams during the three-day draft.

Both teams have 12 selections to work with, as they attempt to improve their rosters after wildly different 2018 campaigns.

The Giants, who have two first-round picks at No. 6 and No. 17, need to add as many quality players as possible to help rebuild a squad that went 5-11 in 2018.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Much of the conversation surrounding the Giants' first two picks has featured the top quarterbacks in the draft class.

The Giants aren't guaranteed to pick a quarterback at No. 6 because they have another selection to do so later in the round.

In addition to possibly choosing a quarterback, the Giants need improvements at a few positions, including offensive line and wide receiver.

While the Giants are rebuilding their roster, the Patriots will attempt to reload their depth chart, starting with the No. 32 pick.

The Patriots have five selections in the second and third rounds, with two of the third-round picks being compensatory picks.

Bill Belichick's team has three more compensatory selections on the third day of the draft in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Of course, Tom Brady is the franchise's biggest success story from the latter rounds, but the Patriots have also found Trey Flowers, Shaq Mason, James White and Julian Edelman among others in the fourth through seventh rounds during Belichick's tenure.

5 Teams Without 1st-Round Pick

Two offseason trades, two in-season deals and a trade made on draft night a year ago have taken five franchises out of the first round.

New Orleans was the first team to leave the 2019 first round when it traded up with Green Bay to take Marcus Davenport at No. 14 in the 2018 NFL draft.

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Oakland acquired two additional first-round picks from Dallas and Chicago in the deals for Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack.

The Giants are in possession of Cleveland's natural first-round pick and Seattle recently acquired Kansas City's No. 29 pick.

Four of the five teams without first-round picks will begin their drafts in the second round, while Chicago will wait until the 87th overall pick in the third round to add to its roster.

