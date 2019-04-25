Jadon Sancho Rumoured as Zinedine Zidane's Top Real Madrid Transfer Target

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is reportedly a "priority target" for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane this summer.

According to Bild (h/t AS' Pedro Iranzo), Zidane is prepared to meet Dortmund's valuation of the 19-year-old, which is thought to be between €80 million and €100 million.

It's said Zidane has been an admirer of Sancho for some time and had Real pursue him while he was at Manchester City in 2017 before he opted to join BVB instead.

The winger has had an outstanding campaign with Dortmund having established himself as a regular in the side:

He's been one of the most productive young players in Europe's top five leagues:

That is what separates him from most youngsters, who often have the ability to show their talent in matches without making decisive contributions on a consistent basis.

He's got plenty of pace and skill, too:

In the Bundesliga alone, he has directly contributed to more combined goals and assists than Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez or Vinicius Jr. have in all competitions this season.

As such, it's little wonder Los Blancos are considering a move for him.

Vazquez is 27 and a fine squad player, but he's not a match-winning star that will make the difference in big games. Bale can be that, but he'll be 30 in July and has struggled to step up following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last year.

Like 18-year-old Vinicius, Sancho isn't the finished product, but he's an electric player who has the potential to get even better with age.

A forward line with the Brazilian on one flank, and Sancho on the other could be devastating, but there would also be much more scrutiny on Sancho than he receives at Dortmund—it would be an enormous step at this stage of his career.