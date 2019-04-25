Ex-Cowboys WR Terrance Williams' Wrecked Lamborghini to Go Up for Auction

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The 2017 Lamborghini Huracan that former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams crashed in Frisco, Texas, last year is going up for auction.

According to TMZ Sports, Williams handed the car over to his insurance company rather than getting it repaired. Now, Crashed Toys Dallas is putting it up for auction with a starting bid at $75,000.

The vehicle is worth $218,460 in perfect condition, and the auction ends May 1.

After Williams was caught falling off his bike with a Lamborghini Huracan key in his pocket following the May 2018 crash (he was "trying to bike to the crash scene"), he falsely accused his friend and fellow NFL wide receiver Kendall Wright of wrecking the vehicle.

Williams was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, but in August 2018, the charge was dismissedAs a result, he paid for damage to a light pole he hit and took an online alcohol awareness class.

Williams is currently a free agent after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Cowboys.

