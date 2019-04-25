Liverpool 'Want to See What Is Possible' Against Barcelona, Says Jurgen Klopp

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he is eager for the Reds to test themselves against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The two sides will square off at the Camp Nou on May 1 before playing again at Anfield six days later.

Klopp told DAZN (via Goal's Chris Burton):

"I have played against Real Madrid many times, but never in Barcelona.

"You want to see what is possible. The cool thing about Barcelona is you're never a favourite.

"To deal with the challenge, perhaps to do things differently to others, that is appealing, even if I have not made any concrete plans yet."

Liverpool beat Porto 6-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, and football commentator Ian Darke suggested the Reds have a good chance of beating the Catalan giants:

Rafael Hernandez of Barcelona fansite Grup 14 also suggested it will be a tough tie for Barcelona:

The Reds are arguably the toughest opponents Barca will have faced this season, and Klopp said "I always like to watch" them, along with Werder Bremen, former clubs Borussia Dortmund and Mainz and Premier League rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

With their clash approaching, the German will be on the lookout for any weaknesses Liverpool can exploit as well as ideas that might be incorporated into his own tactics as well.

He might try to devise a way to stop Lionel Messi, who scored twice as Barca beat Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate in the last round.

Aside from the Argentinian, the Blaugrana have another thing working in their favour against Liverpool—the two clubs' positions in their respective leagues.

Barcelona are nine points clear of Atletico Madrid with four games left. A win against Levante on Saturday evening will seal La Liga, though they could secure the title before kick-off if Atletico lose to Real Valladolid earlier in the day.

Even if they don't manage to seal the title ahead of the first leg, they've put themselves in a position to focus fully on the Champions League.

That's a luxury Liverpool can't afford, as they're a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League with three matches remaining, even if their opponents either side of the first leg are the relegated Huddersfield Town and a Newcastle United side who have secured safety already.

Klopp hasn't lost a two-legged European knockout tie since he became Liverpool manager, but Barcelona will be an enormous test of that impressive record.