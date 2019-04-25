Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, Money in the Bank and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, Money in the Bank and MoreApril 25, 2019
Drew McIntyre may not have had the most successful last month but neither he nor his fans should fret quite yet as WWE Creative still has plans for The Scottish Psychopath, as revealed in this week's WWE rumor mill.
The red brand villain is hardly the only Superstar at the forefront of this week's backstage rumors, though, as SmackDown Live newcomer Liv Morgan also finds herself at the center of buzz.
Rounding things out is the company's view on this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.
Find out what is including in each rumor and how it may affect WWE programming in the coming weeks and months with this collection of backstage WWE rumors.
Drew McIntyre's Push
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported, "WWE is still protecting Drew McIntyre because there are still plans for him to get a push."
This, despite the WrestleMania 35 loss to Roman Reigns and his loss in Monday's Triple Threat match against Baron Corbin and The Miz.
McIntyre has been a constant presence at or near the top of the card for nearly a year now. He has been protected more often than not but at some point, WWE Creative is going to have to pull the proverbial trigger on the Scottish Psychopath or risk him earning the stigma of another upper-midcard star who can't win the big one.
He has routinely mixed it up with Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. He has waged war with Braun Strowman. He stood feet away from Brock Lesnar and looked as physically intimidating as The Beast Incarnate.
McIntyre is just missing that one breakout moment, that in-ring performance or promo that ushers him to the top of the card and that one victory that lets fans know WWE Creative is serious about pushing him as more than a heel foil to top babyfaces.
When that time comes, the audience will be more inclined to accept him as the star WWE officials hope he becomes.
Money in the Bank Plans
WrestleVotes reported "Strong push within the creative team to really have this years [sic] men’s Money In The Bank winner coming out of the whole process looking like a STAR. The feeling backstage is that they have completely blown the winners & cash-ins the last 2 years."
This is refreshing news to fans, who have watched the Money in the Bank concept become watered down over the last two years, thanks to rash booking decisions that did little to positively affect that product.
Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman won the briefcases the last two years and had their championship opportunities wasted. In Corbin's case, he lost his cash-in to Jinder Mahal in mere seconds after interference from John Cena, the result of backstage heat.
Strowman lost his cash-in during a Hell in a Cell match with Roman Reigns that inconceivably ended in a no contest.
After two consecutive blunders, WWE Creative needs to maximize the potential of the championship opportunity and utilize it to make a genuine star. Especially during this post-WrestleMania doldrums. Otherwise, it is but another wasted opportunity by a writing team that has not exactly hit the proverbial ball out of the park of late.
Why Did the Riott Squad Break Up?
Cageside Seats' Ortman also reported, "There’s speculation a reason The Riott Squad was split is because Liv Morgan will be on the new season of Total Divas."
Who doesn't love when WWE tosses aside its booking plans to placate a reality show only a portion of its audience actually watches?
What was the harm in Morgan remaining one-third of the Squad and continuing that faction's run as heel foils for the top babyfaces? Morgan was not even featured on the April 22 episode of SmackDown Live, nor were Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan on Raw.
The group had tremendous chemistry and were a bright spot of Raw's women's division. Wasting their potential, tossing away everything they had developed and created for the sake of a reality show that has far surpassed its expiration date is further proof of WWE Creative's priorities being in the wrong place.