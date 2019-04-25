Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, Money in the Bank and More

1 of 3

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported, "WWE is still protecting Drew McIntyre because there are still plans for him to get a push."

This, despite the WrestleMania 35 loss to Roman Reigns and his loss in Monday's Triple Threat match against Baron Corbin and The Miz.

McIntyre has been a constant presence at or near the top of the card for nearly a year now. He has been protected more often than not but at some point, WWE Creative is going to have to pull the proverbial trigger on the Scottish Psychopath or risk him earning the stigma of another upper-midcard star who can't win the big one.

He has routinely mixed it up with Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. He has waged war with Braun Strowman. He stood feet away from Brock Lesnar and looked as physically intimidating as The Beast Incarnate.

McIntyre is just missing that one breakout moment, that in-ring performance or promo that ushers him to the top of the card and that one victory that lets fans know WWE Creative is serious about pushing him as more than a heel foil to top babyfaces.

When that time comes, the audience will be more inclined to accept him as the star WWE officials hope he becomes.