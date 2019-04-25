Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness Says Club Still Eyeing Callum Hudson-Odoi

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed the club remain interested in Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi despite the 18-year-old suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon on Monday.

Per Goal, Bayern attempted to sign Hudson-Odoi in January but were knocked back by Chelsea.

Hoeness said on Wednesday: "[Chief executive] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and [sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic have said that he is an interesting player. I think we keep thinking about it. But he's just on the operating table. Therefore it makes no sense to comment on this."

The youngster had surgery on Tuesday, the day after he suffered the injury in the Blues' 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, the winger is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines that could see him miss the start of next season:

Hudson-Odoi has made 24 first-team appearances for the Blues this season, starting 12. In that time, he has contributed five goals and as many assists.

His form earned him his first senior England call-up, and he bagged an assist on his full Three Lions debut against Montenegro in March.

He's a skilled player with the ball at his feet, as he's shown in the UEFA Europa League this season:

Over the course of the campaign, he has also developed the defensive side of his game and shown willingness to track back, as football statistician Dave O'Brien demonstrated:

The teenager looks to have a bright future ahead, and Bayern's ongoing interest perhaps also speaks to the potential he has to make it at the top level.

The Bavarian outfit are a point clear of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga with four matches remaining, and they'll win their seventh title in a row if they see out the campaign successfully.

However, they spent much of it trailing Dortmund having fallen below their usual standards.

If Hudson-Odoi is set to miss the start of next season, Bayern may opt not to resume their pursuit of him this summer.

Given he'll soon be in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, it's little wonder they're still set to keep an eye on him, though.

When he returns to fitness, he could play a part in a much-needed overhaul at the Allianz Arena in the near future if he doesn't sign a new deal.