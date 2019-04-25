Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United's Place in EPL Top 6 Is at Risk

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United could find themselves "caught up" by the rest of the Premier League in the coming years if they do not arrest their slide away from the summit of English football.

The Norwegian spoke after the Red Devils were dispatched 2-0 by rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday, leaving them sixth in the table with three matches remaining.

"We can't linger along many years because the Premier League is so competitive you'll suddenly be caught up," Solskjaer said at his post-match press conference, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson.

United are 13 points ahead of seventh-place Wolverhampton Wanderers and 16 ahead of Leicester City in 10th, with Watford and Everton separating them.

Though they'll remain ahead of them whatever happens in the remaining three games of this season, it only takes one of them to put together a strong campaign next season for that gap to be closed if United continue to disappoint.

Football writer Liam Canning shared his thoughts on United's decline since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and former chief executive David Gill left the club in 2013:

Fellow football writer Daniel Storey singled out recruitment as one area in which the Red Devils must improve:

David De Gea had a night to forget on Wednesday as he was culpable for both of City's goals, having been beaten twice at his near post.

Bernardo Silva did so first in the 54th minute, while 12 minutes later, the goalkeeper failed to keep out Leroy Sane's shot following a City counter-attack despite the German firing almost straight at him.

Per United's official website, Solskjaer defended De Gea and called on his side to stick together:

"I think David [De Gea] made some terrific saves today. It's everyday work for everyone, and David's got high standards he's set himself. He's working really hard to improve, so when we are now having a time like this, we have just got to stick together, batten the hatches down and make sure we don't do anything rash, anything stupid and keep working and stick together as a team, because we have to come back fighting on Sunday."

He also said that while his team's performance "wasn't good enough," he was pleased to see a reaction after Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Everton:

Prior to the match, former United captain Roy Keane was highly critical of the players while serving as a pundit for Sky Sports' coverage of the clash:

In response, Solskjaer said:

"I've always had a great relationship with Roy and I value his opinion very highly. He's a Man United guy, and he hurts as much as anyone. It's my job that, when we come back in pre-season, that I have the right characters in the squad. When you're at Man United, the spotlight will be on you and you need to make sure you come into work every day and give 100 per cent."

United's loss to City was their seventh defeat in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Their downturn in form has been a valuable reminder that while Solskjaer's predecessor Jose Mourinho played a part in the team's struggles because of his negative approach on and off the pitch, there's much more at Old Trafford that needs resolving beyond the manager's position.

As Solskjaer noted, bringing in players with the right attitude to turn things around at the club is one area that must be addressed.

That must be done as part of a more comprehensive overhaul of their recruitment strategy, though, and that likely requires a director of football to help the Red Devils match their rivals.

United finished 21 points behind City last season, and they're 25 behind this season.

Reducing that gulf is the priority, but until they have the structure in place to do so, they're right to be looking over their shoulders, too.