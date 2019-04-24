Ex-NBA PG Sebastian Telfair Guilty on Firearm Charges, Faces 15 Years in Jail

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Sebastian Telfair runs court against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 114-101 victory in an NBA exhibition basketball game in Denver on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair has been found guilty on a firearm charge and faces up to 15 years in jail, according to TMZ Sports

Telfair is expected to be sentenced at a hearing in June.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

