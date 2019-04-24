Ex-NBA PG Sebastian Telfair Guilty on Firearm Charges, Faces 15 Years in Jail

Ex-NBA PG Sebastian Telfair Guilty on Firearm Charges, Faces 15 Years in JailApril 24, 2019
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Former NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair has been found guilty on a firearm charge and faces up to 15 years in jail, according to TMZ Sports.
Telfair is expected to be sentenced at a hearing in June.
