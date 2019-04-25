Predicting How Long Becky Lynch Will Be the Unified WWE Women's Champion

WWE

Becky two belts won't have both for much longer.

While nobody would argue against the idea Becky Lynch remains the hottest commodity in WWE today, her dropping a belt is too good of an idea to pass up.

On first pass, Charlotte Flair inexplicably stealing the SmackDown women's title from Asuka a mere weeks before WrestleMania didn't make sense. Asuka didn't deserve that treatment and neither did fans. Ronda Rousey was already bringing the Raw women's title to the main event of WrestleMania, adding another belt to the mix didn't add much of a prestige bump.

But for as silly of a decision as that was, Lynch holding both belts as the unified champ sure works out in WWE's favor now.

Think about it: whoever takes a belt off Lynch gets a massive career boost with the snap of a finger. And Lynch losing one of the two wouldn't hurt her much, especially if WWE smartly gets creative with how she ends up losing it.

There is hope, then, that the revival of this tired rivalry with Flair ends up being a creative way to get one of the titles off Lynch—the other person in this trifecta winning one, not Flair.

The logistics all seem to make some sense, right? Money In the Bank is on the way. Lynch could fend off two opponents while pulling double duty during the pay-per-view, then lose to the winner of the briefcase.

Say Lacey Evans wins Money in the Bank and cashes in on a beat down Lynch coming off two matches. It not only instantly elevates Evans to main-event status, but it also gets her an instant heatwave with fans who are upset she stole one from Lynch.

From there, Lynch gets to go on defending the other belt on one brand instead of working both. Evans, or whoever exploits the situation, defends the title in refreshing, interesting new programs.

And in the bigger picture, Lynch sticking around on SmackDown might make more sense. Her and Flair can coincide on the same show without butting heads too often. Flair needs time away from a belt anyway and there are plenty of interesting angles and character arcs she could take from here. Seeing her knocked down a peg and needing to climb back up the ranks of the division could make for fun time.

If Lynch only has the blue brand's belt, it could open her up to propping up other talent in the division that needs more help, anyway. SmackDown has some interesting things going for it in this regard with newcomers like Ember Moon and Bayley. Talents like Mandy Rose and the recently called up Kairi Sane could use the Lynch bump, too.

Because that is what it is all about at this point, right? With Rousey on a hiatus, getting Lynch her win was a passing of the torch of sorts in that she is now being tasked with continuing to uplift the women's divisions. She doesn't need both belts to do this and the reignited feud with Flair, so odds are it isn't going to last long.

No matter which way it goes and which belt Becky drops, it figures to happen no later than the weekly programs right after Money in the Bank. If WWE hasn't seen the budding issue already, much of the problem lately has come down to not pulling the trigger on some of the women's Superstars quickly enough.

Someone like Bayley seems like she remains in limbo because WWE continues to keep her in a holding pattern. It might partially explain why her former tag partner Sasha Banks is considering leaving the company. Someone with a rare skill set such as Ember Moon fizzled out quickly because she wasn't given anything to do when in reality, she probably should have been fighting for titles.

So one of Lynch's belts figures to go toward this problem, and fast. The tools are in place to keep one of the best things in the company outright going strong just fine, while also furthering an entire division by using the situation to uplift another name to main-event status.

WWE often backs itself into situations like this, where an odd decision can end up getting salvaged with a big win. This is one of those instances—Lynch isn't long for both belts, but everyone should end up better for it if WWE handles it well.