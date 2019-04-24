Will Wade Agrees to Revised LSU Contract as Part of Suspension Reinstatement

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LSU Tigers head basketball coach Will Wade agreed to multiple contract amendments as part of his April 14 reinstatement from an indefinite suspension.

On Wednesday, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported Wade, who missed the 2019 NCAA tournament while the school investigated allegations of possible illegal benefits offered to recruits, agreed to waive 2018-19 performance bonuses and confirmed he won't file a lawsuit against the school if he's fired.

The 36-year-old Tennessee native will also accept a termination of his contract if any Level I or Level II NCAA violations are discovered by LSU or the NCAA infractions committee, per Dellenger.

"The amendment to Will Wade's contract represents a strong commitment by coach Wade to the integrity of the institution and to his continued cooperation in partnership with LSU," interim vice president for strategic communications Jason Droddy told SI. "We are pleased we were able to come to this agreement as we move forward in this process."

