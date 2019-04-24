2019 NBA Eastern Conference Title Odds: Bucks Favored, 76ers Biggest Long Shot

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Eastern Conference Semifinals are set with the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks matched up against the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics, while the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers will take on the second-seeded Toronto Raptors. All each team is aiming for is to be the last one standing.

According to Caesars, the Bucks have the best chance to win the East at -120 (bet $120 to win $100):

Milwaukee, led by All-Star forward and NBA MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, dominated the Detroit Pistons in a first-round sweep. The Celtics will pose more of a threat to the Bucks, who fell to Boston in last year's first round in seven games.

The 2019 Bucks aren't the 2018 Bucks, though. Antetokounmpo has further developed into a consistent two-way difference-maker, while first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer has tapped into the potential of Milwaukee's supporting cast to form a cohesive contender. And the Bucks bested Boston 2-1 in the regular season.

On top of winning the franchise's first postseason series since 2001, the Bucks finished the regular season with an NBA-best 60-22 record.

Boston sits at +375 to make it to the NBA Finals, behind Milwaukee and the Raptors (+180). The 76ers are the least likely to claim the East's throne at +550.

The Celtics' odds are to be expected given the team's inability to get into a groove all season long, even with one of the league's deeper rosters and All-Star Kyrie Irving running the point.

It is a bit surprising, though, the Sixers are such a long shot considering how they closed out their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. After the Nets claimed Game 1 by a margin of nine points, Philly won the next four contests (three by double digits).

That said, the Sixers' odds may in part hinge on the health of All-Star center Joel Embiid, whose left knee tendinitis has been a question mark. He missed Game 3 before returning for the final two needed in the series. And in four regular-season matchups with the Raptors, Philadelphia went 1-3.

And then there is Toronto, which has made it to the postseason in six straight campaigns but has not advanced beyond the conference semifinals since 2015-16. Forward Kawhi Leonard, who averaged 27.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three in his team's first-round matchup with the Orlando Magic, is expected to be the final piece up north.

The second-round schedule is still to be determined.