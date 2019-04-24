2019 NBA Eastern Conference Title Odds: Bucks Favored, 76ers Biggest Long Shot

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 24, 2019

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 22: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of Game Four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in a 127-104 win over the Pistons. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Eastern Conference Semifinals are set with the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks matched up against the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics, while the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers will take on the second-seeded Toronto Raptors. All each team is aiming for is to be the last one standing.

According to Caesars, the Bucks have the best chance to win the East at -120 (bet $120 to win $100): 

Milwaukee, led by All-Star forward and NBA MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, dominated the Detroit Pistons in a first-round sweep. The Celtics will pose more of a threat to the Bucks, who fell to Boston in last year's first round in seven games. 

The 2019 Bucks aren't the 2018 Bucks, though. Antetokounmpo has further developed into a consistent two-way difference-maker, while first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer has tapped into the potential of Milwaukee's supporting cast to form a cohesive contender. And the Bucks bested Boston 2-1 in the regular season. 

On top of winning the franchise's first postseason series since 2001, the Bucks finished the regular season with an NBA-best 60-22 record.  

Boston sits at +375 to make it to the NBA Finals, behind Milwaukee and the Raptors (+180). The 76ers are the least likely to claim the East's throne at +550.

The Celtics' odds are to be expected given the team's inability to get into a groove all season long, even with one of the league's deeper rosters and All-Star Kyrie Irving running the point. 

It is a bit surprising, though, the Sixers are such a long shot considering how they closed out their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. After the Nets claimed Game 1 by a margin of nine points, Philly won the next four contests (three by double digits). 

That said, the Sixers' odds may in part hinge on the health of All-Star center Joel Embiid, whose left knee tendinitis has been a question mark. He missed Game 3 before returning for the final two needed in the series. And in four regular-season matchups with the Raptors, Philadelphia went 1-3.

And then there is Toronto, which has made it to the postseason in six straight campaigns but has not advanced beyond the conference semifinals since 2015-16. Forward Kawhi Leonard, who averaged 27.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three in his team's first-round matchup with the Orlando Magic, is expected to be the final piece up north.

The second-round schedule is still to be determined.    

