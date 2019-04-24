Report: Dwyane Wade Courted by ESPN, TNT for Broadcasting After NBA Retirement

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

ESPN and TNT are reportedly both interested in hiring Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade as an analyst following his retirement from the NBA.

On Tuesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported both networks are "preparing pitches" for Wade that would start with him joining their studio crews during the current playoffs.

The 37-year-old Chicago native completed his 16-year career earlier this month when the Heat failed to qualify for the postseason.

Although it's uncertain whether the three-time NBA champion would be interested in a full-time analyst job moving forward, he's worked for ESPN and ABC in a part-time role in the past and TNT could offer an easy travel option from his Miami home to the network's Atlanta studios, per Marchand.

In early April, Wade said during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump (via Alexis Mansanarez of Sporting News) he wasn't sure what he'd do following the conclusion of his on-court career.

"I have no idea what it is I want to do yet," he said. "But I definitely know I want to do a little bit of everything. Especially in the beginning, I want to see what I can be great at. I'm so used to being great at something or trying to strive to be great at something. That's what I want to be at whatever else I choose to do. We'll see."​

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Along with Wade's immense basketball IQ, his relationship with the game's current generation of superstars, including close friend LeBron James, would be invaluable to broadcasters.

Both networks could provide unique opportunities.

ESPN features more daily studio shows ranging from basketball-centric options like The Jump to debate-oriented programs like First Take. Meanwhile, TNT would open the door to covering the NCAA tournament as Inside The NBA analysts Charles Barkley and Kenny "The Jet" Smith already do.

Wade was a First Team All-American at Marquette in 2003 prior to his NBA career.