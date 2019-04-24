Charlotte Denies Andrade Engagement Rumor, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro in WWE Roundup

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Charlotte Denies Engagement Talk

On Wednesday, Charlotte Flair shot down speculation that she and fellow SmackDown Live Superstar Andrade are engaged.

In a statement provided to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Charlotte said that she and Andrade are not engaged to be married: "Don't believe everything you read online. Unless you read that I'm the most decorated women's wrestler ever, because that is fact. No, we are not currently engaged."

Speculation regarding Charlotte and Andrade has run rampant since they posted photos of themselves vacationing together after WrestleMania 35. Charlotte was wearing a ring in many of the photos, which led to online chatter about whether they might be engaged.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that sources said the couple was getting "very serious, very quickly."

While that may be true, Flair put the brakes on rumors that marriage in their immediate future.

Although Charlotte and Andrade are not engaged, they will have the opportunity to spend plenty of time together moving forward. After he and Zelina Vega were initially moved to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up, Andrade and Vega were moved back to the blue brand this week, which is the brand Charlotte occupies as well.

Updates on Bryan's WWE Status

Former WWE champion Daniel Bryan's status continues to be shrouded in mystery. According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Bryan was not backstage for Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

Bryan has not appeared on WWE programming since dropping the WWE title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, which has led to speculation that he may be dealing with an injury.

Per PWInsider (h/t Middleton), news regarding Bryan's status is being "closely guarded" within WWE. It was also noted in the report that Bryan was examined by doctors after WrestleMania, although it is unclear if Bryan is dealing with an injury or what the injury may be.

Even the potential of an injury is concerning for Bryan fans since he was forced to retire in 2016 due to complications from concussions. Bryan managed to return to the ring last year, however, and he beat AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship.

After that, Bryan developed an entertaining heel persona that made him the perfect opponent for Kingston, who had drummed up a groundswell of support similar to the one behind Bryan leading up to WrestleMania 30.

If and when Bryan does return to action, he figures to remain one of the top heels on the blue brand given how successful his run has been thus far.

Specifics Surrounding Cesaro's Move to Raw

Cesaro's move from SmackDown Live to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up was reportedly a late decision by WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Middleton), WWE did not originally plan to put Cesaro on Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up. In fact, on the Shake-up edition of SmackDown Live last week, Cesaro teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev against Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Kevin Owens.

However, Cesaro was sent to the red brand this week in one of several late moves. United States champion Samoa Joe joined Cesaro on Raw, while Aleister Black and Jinder Mahal went to SmackDown, and the pairing of Andrade and Zelina Vega was sent back to SmackDown after initially going to Raw.

Per Meltzer, Andrade and Vega were placed back on SmackDown due to "negativity within WWE" about Andrade and his girlfriend, Charlotte Flair, being on different brands.

As for Cesaro, his move means The Bar is no more. Sheamus, who is dealing with a concussion according to Meltzer (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com), is still on SmackDown.

The Bar had been together since 2016, and during their partnership, they won the Raw Tag Team Championships four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once.

Both Cesaro and Sheamus were successful singles competitors before teaming up, and splitting could help return them to individual relevancy.

With a win over Cedric Alexander on this week's Raw, Cesaro is already off to a good start.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).