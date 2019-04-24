Redskins 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Owner Dan Snyder Has 'Taken Over' 1st Round

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 15: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder looks on before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedEx Field on October 15, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins won 26-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly "taken over the first round of the [2019 NFL draft]," a source told Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan and NBC Sports Washington on Wednesday.

Twenty-three minutes later, Paulsen relayed a conversation with Skins senior vice president of communications Tony Wyllie, who said it's "categorically false" that Snyder has assumed control of the team's first-round decisions.

The Skins hold the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and are clear candidates to obtain a franchise quarterback. Last year's starter, Alex Smith, suffered season-ending leg injuries in Week 11 that have put his 2019 season in jeopardy, and new addition Case Keenum is entering the last year of his contract.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Skins are looking to go quarterback in the draft and have set their sights on Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why the Jets Are the Linchpin of the NFL Draft

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Why the Jets Are the Linchpin of the NFL Draft

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Freeman's Mock: Who's the Man to Watch?

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Freeman's Mock: Who's the Man to Watch?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins Looking to Trade Up into Top 5

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Looking to Trade Up into Top 5

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady, Dak, Wentz Lead NFLPA Merchandise Sales List

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Brady, Dak, Wentz Lead NFLPA Merchandise Sales List

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report