Redskins 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Owner Dan Snyder Has 'Taken Over' 1st Round

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly "taken over the first round of the [2019 NFL draft]," a source told Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan and NBC Sports Washington on Wednesday.

Twenty-three minutes later, Paulsen relayed a conversation with Skins senior vice president of communications Tony Wyllie, who said it's "categorically false" that Snyder has assumed control of the team's first-round decisions.

The Skins hold the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and are clear candidates to obtain a franchise quarterback. Last year's starter, Alex Smith, suffered season-ending leg injuries in Week 11 that have put his 2019 season in jeopardy, and new addition Case Keenum is entering the last year of his contract.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Skins are looking to go quarterback in the draft and have set their sights on Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins.

