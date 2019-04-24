NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Could Move Nelson Agholor If They Take WR in NFL Draft

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles could reportedly put wide receiver Nelson Agholor on the trade block if they select another wideout during the 2019 NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday, noting opposing teams view Agholor as "being available" heading into the draft.

Philly selected the USC product with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 draft. After two lackluster seasons, he finally enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017 with 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns.

Agholor backed those numbers up by tallying 64 grabs for 736 yards and four scores in 2018. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the league's 70th-best receiver, a fringe-starter grade.

The 25-year-old Nigeria native's contract could be a concern for interested teams, though. He's scheduled to count $9.4 million against the salary cap in 2019 and can become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, per Spotrac.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson spoke highly of Agholor in February.

"Nelson, oh man. Love this guy," he told reporters. "He's the first one in and the last one out. He's a hard worker. Spends time before and after practice. Can't say enough good things about Nelson Agholor and what he's brought to the table and what he will continue to bring."

The team's asking price if it does decide to consider trade offers is unclear.

Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson would lead the list of receivers competing for more playing time behind starters Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson if Agholor is moved. A draftee could move to the forefront of that competition if the Eagles invest an early pick on one.